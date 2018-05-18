FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The failure and future of globalism

Amanda Gomez

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Not everyone has been a winner from globalization. Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer talked to Amanda Gomez about his book “Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism” and discussed what political and business leaders can do to make the world economic system work for all.

Chairman of Roubini Global Economics and New York University's Stern School of Business economics professor Nouriel Roubini (L) and President of political risk firm Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer speak at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in New York January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

