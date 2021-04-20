The Exchange: Fewer bankers, more engineers needed

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s one of Jacques Attali’s many prescriptions to enhance the economy of life. The former EBRD boss and French presidential adviser also discusses Big Tech breakups, Europe’s lagging vaccination efforts, Macron’s political prospects and his plan to close the elite ENA.

Listen to the podcast here

Follow @rob1cox twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [COX/]