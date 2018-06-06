FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 6, 2018 / 5:05 PM / in an hour

Global FDI slump worse than thought and facing new risks, U.N. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Global foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by almost a quarter last year and the fragile outlook is clouded by risks including trade wars and debt, the United Nations trade and development agency UNCTAD said in a report on Wednesday.

Preliminary figures released early this year showed a 16 percent decline in FDI, a surprise downturn led by steep reversals in Britain and the United States. That has been revised to a 23 percent fall, with growth expected to be less than 10 percent in 2018.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.