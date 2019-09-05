Breakingviews - Viewsroom: How money really can grow on trees

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Done right, reforestation can capture much of the carbon causing climate change. It would improve crop yields and water quality and lessen the power of floods and storms like Hurricane Dorian. There are good financial returns to reap, too. Plus: the Alibaba competitor to watch.
