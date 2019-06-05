10 facts about air pollution on World Environment Day

BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nobody is safe from air pollution, the United Nations warned on World Environment Day, with nine out of 10 people on the planet now breathing polluted air.

This has led to a growing, global health crisis, which already causes about 7 million deaths per year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Burning fossil fuels for power, transport and industry is a major contributor to air pollution as well as the main source of planet-warming carbon emissions - and tackling both problems together could bring substantial benefits for public health.

Here are some facts on the human impacts of air pollution and its links with climate change:

Sources: UN Environment, World Health Organization, World Bank, Every Breath Matters campaign