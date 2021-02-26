Breakingviews - Capital Calls: A digital post-Brexit finance plan

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
DIGITAL BIG BANG. At last, a post-Brexit strategy for financial services, only this one may be undone by the remote-working revolution. At the request of finance minister Rishi Sunak, payments guru and former Worldpay boss Ron Kalifa has gathered recommendations to strengthen Britain’s credentials as a financial technology hub. Companies like TransferWise and Revolut already account for a tenth of global fintech revenue, compared with Britain’s 2% share of world GDP.
A 1 billion pound Fintech Growth Fund should help close a funding gap for startups in their third or fourth investment rounds. Fast-track visas for coders with job offers will attract foreign talent, which accounts for 42% of Britain’s fintech employment. The big question is whether traditional geographic hubs will retain their pull after the Covid-19 work-from-home revolution. Why should Revolut bother with UK visas if it can hire Polish programmers to work from Warsaw? (By Liam Proud)
