Breakingviews - Capital Calls - A systemic BlackRock?

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
-------------------------------------------------
SIZE MATTERS. Senator Elizabeth Warren asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday whether BlackRock should be designated a systemically important financial institution. The tag would mean tighter regulation and financial restrictions for Larry Fink’s asset manager.
Yellen demurred, saying systemic risks merited scrutiny but the SIFI designation, used for giant banks, might not fit. The $8.7 trillion managed by BlackRock is clients’ money, not its own; its funds are self-contained and, in theory, can be hived off to other managers; and the company’s capital is not at risk from funds’ performance.
These and other realities suggest watchdogs should worry about individual funds that become enormous and use leverage rather than applying the blunt-force SIFI tag to BlackRock as a whole. Still, problems at one fund could damage the reputation of many, and decisions at BlackRock unquestionably matter to markets. For politicians, Fink’s behemoth is too big to ignore. It’s not hard to imagine them deciding it’s also too big to fail. (By Richard Beales)
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.