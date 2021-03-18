Breakingviews - Capital Calls: A tale of two central banks

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
COUNTING BLESSINGS. Pandemic life is tricky for central bankers everywhere. Turkey on Thursday showed how much trickier it can be for some. Its central bank raised a key policy rate by 2 percentage points, twice as much as expected, to 19%, the highest of any major developed or emerging economy. By contrast, the Bank of England left rates at a record low of 0.1% and made clear it wouldn’t be hiking them any time soon.
Turkey is paying for past errors that cost it credibility and let inflation accelerate to nearly 16%, over three times its target. In the UK, prices have been rising too slowly rather than too fast. And even if they overshot for a bit, public and market expectations of inflation remain firmly anchored. The contrast explains why using monetary policy to support economic recovery is a luxury not available to all. (By Swaha Pattanaik)
