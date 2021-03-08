Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Agnellis step into Louboutins

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
-------------------------------------------------
ACHILLES’ HEEL. Four-inch stilettos have had a quiet year as the pandemic kept fashionistas away from offices and parties. Yet Italy’s Agnelli family still believes in dressing smart: Exor, the clan’s $20 billion holding company, on Monday announced it’s buying 24% of Christian Louboutin from its founders for 541 million euros. The French shoemaker famous for its red soles could be changing in step with consumer tastes: half of its designs are now low-heeled, including clunky trainers evocative of orthopaedic shoes.
Though the brand is cagey about financial disclosure, it sells roughly a million pairs of shoes a year. A classic black pair costs around 580 euros online. Assume Louboutin pockets all of this as revenue, and has no debt, and the Exor investment implies a valuation of less than 4 times sales. Luxury rival Hermès International trades at 14 times, according to Refinitiv data. The Agnelli family’s luxury pivot could still come with a prudent price tag. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.