Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Aston Martin makes Tesla look cheap

An Aston Martin logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews)

CAR SICK. Move over Elon Musk. On Thursday, shares in Aston Martin Lagonda jumped by 5% despite it announcing a 466 million pounds pre-tax loss. They have roughly doubled since October, when Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll led a fresh rescue. The bounce seems driven largely by hope that sales will rebound this year, as the global economy opens.

The petrol-head marque driven by James Bond now has a market value of around 2.4 billion pounds. Add in net debt of 727 million pounds and the total enterprise value is equivalent to over 55 times 2023’s forecast operating profit of 56 million pounds, the first year it is expected to be in the black, according to Refinitiv data. That multiple would make even Musk’s Tesla blush: the world’s most valuable automaker trades on roughly 50 times expected 2023 operating profit, using UBS data. Unlike Tesla, Aston Martin is still shackled to the internal combustion engine in a world that is rapidly going electric. Shareholders may wind up choking on fumes. (By Christopher Thompson)