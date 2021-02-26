Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Barclays’ legal win is moral loss

A Barclays bank office is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 19, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

ANGEL DUST. Barclays has won a legal, if not moral, victory over Amanda Staveley. A court on Friday dismissed the financier’s claim the bank owed her 660 million pounds for alleged deceit during a 2008 fundraising. Barclays didn’t emerge unscathed. Judge David Waksman said it misled Staveley into believing her PCP vehicle, representing an Abu Dhabi client, would get the same terms as Qatari investors. Waksman also agreed that, had she known about those other terms, Staveley would have negotiated a better deal.

The problem, Waksman said, was that Staveley wouldn’t have earned extra fees in this scenario, since her payment depended on raising hard-to-find debt finance. Barclays’ deceit therefore didn’t directly scupper her payday. Staveley, who could appeal, will be pleased that the judge said Barclays lied. But you can’t eat an ethical victory. Meanwhile Barclays, after avoiding a punitive state bailout, has now escaped legal damages. That’s the kind of win shareholders can get behind. (By Liam Proud)