Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Beyond Meat’s murky future

A McDonald's "PLT" burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in London, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

GRILLS AND SPILLS. Beyond Meat is spreading its meatless message. The $9 billion maker of plant-based burgers is going to be the “preferred supplier” for the McDonald’s McPlant burger, and will partner with Yum Brands to sell vegan-friendly protein for fried chicken and pizzas. It’s an effective route to customers’ stomachs, though maybe not their hearts and minds.

Beyond Meat boss Ethan Brown said the impact from the partnerships would be “fairly modest” on Thursday’s earnings call. But every dollar helps. Revenue growth last year slowed to 37%, compared with a 239% jump the year before. Brown isn’t saying where he thinks revenue will head in 2021.

Beyond Meat has a premium valuation to live up to. Its enterprise value is 22 times estimated sales for 2021, according to Refinitiv, more than 10 times the multiple of Kellogg and J.M. Smucker. Being the unbranded filling in McDonald’s burger buns is a way to shift burgers, but not a recipe for premium pricing power – which is the ingredient this company needs. (By Amanda Gomez)