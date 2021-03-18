Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Big win for vaccine kit supplier

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
KEY INGREDIENTS. The makers of raw materials for vaccines are the big winners of the pandemic. That’s the message from Sartorius, a 28 billion euro maker of sterile bags and 2,000-litre bioreactors used by the likes of Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The German company also produces a membrane that is needed for coronavirus testing kits. Sartorius shares jumped 10% on Thursday morning after it said it expects sales to grow 35% this year, up from a previous range of 19% to 25%.
Sartorius was already surfing the vaccine wave. Its shares have doubled since January 2020 and were trading at 60 times expected earnings before the upgrade. Vaccine makers like Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are valued at around 12 times on average. That suggests it’s better to be a supplier than to make the jabs themselves. (By Aimee Donnellan)
