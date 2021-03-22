Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Black’s stamp lingers beyond Apollo

Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

HERE TODAY, HERE TOMORROW. Apollo Global Management may have an easier time moving on from Leon Black than some other institutions. The asset manager’s founder is relinquishing his chairman title and stepping down as chief executive earlier than scheduled, the company said on Monday. Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton was appointed non-executive chairman while Marc Rowan will jump into his previously assigned role as CEO.

Apollo, which recently announced an acquisition of Athene, should carry on just fine. But Black was a large donor to New York’s The Museum of Modern Art, where he remains the chairman. His name is also on the Family Visual Arts Center at Dartmouth College.

Institutions are removing imprints of fallen families – the Louvre took down the Sackler family name after its involvement in the opioid scandal. Still, such accolades are often granted to big donors, and hard to ditch. Apollo has a deep bench that will enable it to reshape Black’s legacy. Others may struggle to distance themselves. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)