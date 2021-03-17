Breakingviews - Capital Calls: BMW’s green model can burn rubber

The BMW all electric i Vision Dynamics concept car is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 29, 2017.

HIGH VOLTAGE. Investors are starting to like the look of BMW’s new electric model. Shares in the 52 billion euro German automaker rose 4% on Wednesday morning after boss Oliver Zipse revealed plans to electrify BMW’s sales over the next decade. By 2030 the Munich-based company bullishly projects that pure battery cars will comprise half of global sales – from less than one in 10 vehicles sold last year. That’s a slight acceleration away from Daimler’s 50% goal, which includes hybrid vehicles, and nose-to-nose with rival Volkswagen’s comparable target.

Investment in battery cars should also lead to higher profitability. Zipse believes his pricier rides can help the group accelerate to a 10% operating margin over the medium term, comfortably ahead of its pre-pandemic 7% margin and 2 percentage points above the upper end of VW’s guidance. Shares trading on 9 times forward earnings – compared to VW’s 10 times multiple – deserve an even bigger jump-start. (By Christopher Thompson)