Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Brookfield’s battery charge

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
-------------------------------------------------
CURRENT AFFAIRS. Brookfield Asset Management could generate some low voltage in a highly charged atmosphere. The Canadian investment giant is considering an initial public offering of car-battery maker Clarios, Bloomberg reported, after buying it just two years ago for $13.2 billion.
Although there’s no shortage of hype around electric vehicles, Clarios produces ancillary batteries used for accessories rather than the drivetrain. It’s not cutting-edge but delivers steady cash flow. Demand is resilient, as drivers regularly replace them.
Battery peer Energizer trades at nearly 11 times trailing EBITDA. That would value the Clarios enterprise at about $18 billion, based on a September 2020 presentation that shows $1.6 billion of estimated EBITDA. A slightly higher multiple might be warranted because of its technological nous and growing automotive power requirements. That said, the whole industry is vulnerable to disruption. Just last week, Elon Musk said auxiliary batteries need a makeover. That could be a drain on Clarios. (By Katrina Hamlin)
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.