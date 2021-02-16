Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Bubble alert

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. One Dollar banknote are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews)

FIFTY THOUSAND REASONS. The price of bitcoin blasted through $50,000 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, fund managers are feeling super bullish, according to a survey from Bank of America. Participants’ sentiment on global growth is at an all-time high, and a V-shaped recovery from the pandemic is now the majority expectation. “The only reason to be bearish,” says BofA, “is there is no reason to be bearish.”

For any student of bubbles, that statement sums up the unease. There’s more evidence of excess in the rush of listings of speculative blank-check companies, not only in the United States but now also in Europe, and more broadly in measures like economist Robert Shiller’s cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 Index, which shows big-company valuations at dot-com era highs.

The cocktail on offer includes genuine economic improvements, vaccine-based hope, and momentum. Plus, of course, ultra-low interest rates promised indefinitely by central banks. It all supports eye-popping asset valuations – until it doesn’t. (By Richard Beales)