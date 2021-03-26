Breakingviews - Capital Calls - China’s beverage king faces consumption drought

A man pushes a shopping cart filled with bottled waters after reports on heavy levels of benzene in local tap water, in Lanzhou, Gansu province April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

WATERED-DOWN. China’s beverage champion may be feeling a bit parched. The $59 billion Nongfu Spring on Thursday reported sales of $3.5 billion for 2020, down roughly 5%. The company doesn’t break out details, but analysts at CITI estimate sales of bottled water, which make up 60% of the total top-line, fell 6% in the second half. Boss Zhong Shanshan, China’s second-richest man, blamed Covid-19 and summer floods that disrupted logistics.

Those factors are temporary, as strict pandemic lockdowns across the People’s Republic lift and seasons change. Even so, China’s consumption recovery remains slow. Seasonally-adjusted retail sales on average shrunk slightly by 0.4% in January and February, while the unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in February - above pre-virus 2019 levels. That puts Nongfu’s eye-watering valuation at risk. Since its blockbuster September debut, the stock has dropped 40% from its peak but still fetches 57 times expected earnings, well above liquor group Kweichow Moutai’s 46 times, according to Refinitiv. (By Yawen Chen)