Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Congress’s internet addiction

The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews)

POINTLESS POSTS. The only thing less productive than scrolling through Twitter is hearing politicians talk about it. A hearing for Big Tech chief executives on Thursday saw lawmakers quiz Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey on misinformation and other issues on their platform. It produced mildly entertaining moments but no meaningful ones.

The tech chiefs have each testified before Congress multiple times since 2018. The impact has diminished each time. While some questions were focused on legislation-worthy issues like violent content posted ahead of the storming of the U.S. Capitol building in January, others were irrelevant. Like each CEO being asked whether he received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Substantive hearings can be effective. In 2016, after withering Senate questions on a fake accounts scandal, Wells Fargo’s then-boss John Stumpf stepped down. For tech bosses, Congress has failed to produce similar action or any legislation. Like Twitter itself, each drop of good stuff comes with an ocean of banality. (By Gina Chon)