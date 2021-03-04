Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Deliveroo’s predictable IPO choice

A cyclist rides a bicyle as he delivers food for Deliveroo in Paris, France, April 7, 2017.

STUNT DRIVING. Deliveroo has made a big splash from an unsurprising decision. The Amazon.com-backed food delivery group on Thursday confirmed it’s planning an initial public offering in London. That’s unremarkable: Deliveroo said it was preparing a listing in January, and Britain is its biggest market. Still, the news came a day after a government-sponsored review recommended relaxing stock market rules to make London more attractive for startups. Finance minister Rishi Sunak declared Deliveroo’s decision “fantastic”.

The company most recently valued at over $7 billion is expected to choose a temporary dual-class share structure, allowing founder Will Shu to retain more control for three years. There’s just one problem: the new rules don’t exist yet. Rather than wait for the Financial Conduct Authority to design them, Deliveroo is likely to initially opt for a less prestigious “standard” listing, which permits shares with special voting rights. As it was probably planning all along. (By Karen Kwok and Peter Thal Larsen)