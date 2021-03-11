Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Digital art bubble?

Employees of Christie's auctions speak to people on the phones in New York City, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

NFT WTF. The Christie’s single-lot auction is over and the artwork, a 5,000-photograph collage by artist Beeple packaged as a so-called non-fungible token, sold for a staggering $69.3 million including buyer’s premium. A flurry of late bids saw the price rocket from around $20 million in the final minutes of Thursday’s sale. It’s a landmark for digital art, trouncing the previous record of $6.6 million set days earlier for a video clip by the same artist, also known as Mike Winkelmann.

Beeple is a serious digital creator. And non-fungible tokens or NFTs – a blockchain-based way to ensure a work can’t be copied – solve a big problem that existed for virtual artists. Yet the sudden acceleration in interest and prices for NFT-based art, from trading cards to the piece Christie’s described as a “masterwork,” are also one more facet of the ongoing tech-crypto-online fever. Breakingviews has joked about joining another investing phenomenon, the craze for blank-check companies. Columnists should maybe now get busy with Photoshop, too. (By Richard Beales)