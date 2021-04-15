Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Elliott’s GSK punt looks well timed

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - MAKING THE DRUGS WORK. Elliott Management may help put life into GlaxoSmithKline’s lengthy turnaround. On Thursday the Financial Times revealed that Paul Singer’s fund had built up a “multibillion-pound” stake in the $92 billion drugmaker. The activist is pouncing at a tricky time for GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley: her group’s shares trade on just 12 times forward earnings, a discount to peers like AstraZeneca, which is valued at 18 times, despite her plans to revive drug development and separate the pharmaceutical and consumer businesses.
There’s plenty of scope for change. Elliott could ask GSK to cut back on in-house research and development, and spend more on acquisitions to boost the otherwise lacklustre drug pipeline. Singer’s fund could also insist that Walmsley spin off the consumer division, rather than list it and hang on to a stake, a move that might make a takeover of either business easier. GSK’s shares rose 5% after the news. That suggests that if Elliott does make demands, it may be able to count on other shareholders’ support. (By Aimee Donnellan)
