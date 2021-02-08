Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Experian’s Brazilian blues

The corporate logo of information services company Experian is seen at the opening of its data lab in San Diego, California April 12, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews)

CUSTO BRASIL. Unusually steep operational costs in South America’s largest country are often likened to a “Brazil tax”. For credit data company Experian, this might include customers’ details being sold online, according to local media reports. On Monday, shares in $33 billion Experian edged down after it said it had found no evidence it had been targeted in a hack which leaked data pertaining to 200 million people - yet.

That’s just as well because Brazil is important to boss Brian Cassin, where a third of the adult population have enrolled for his free credit-checks. The country eases dependency on North America, nearly two-thirds of sales, and offers higher future growth: consumer credit to GDP stands at 30%, according to the company, compared to an emerging market average of 43%. It’s also a reason why Experian trades at 25 times next year’s operating profit, ahead of U.S. listed rivals Equifax – subject of a massive hack in 2017 - and TransUnion on 22 and 23 times respectively, according to Refinitiv data. A big Brazilian cost in the form of a cyberattack would shrink that premium. (By Christopher Thompson)