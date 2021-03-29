Breakingviews - Capital Calls - German court review is more EU squall than storm

Demonstrators hold European Union flags over their heads as they are caught in a rain shower outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls - RC173ED3CB70

SPANNER IN THE WORKS. The European Union’s 750 billion euro post-Covid rescue plan has hit a legal hurdle. Germany’s top court on Friday suspended the ratification of a Berlin-approved law authorising the European Commission to issue EU bonds to fund its recovery plan. The court must rule whether the plan constitutes illegal joint debt financing. That risks delaying EU funds. Without ratification by all member countries by May, the Commission will struggle to hand out some 13% of planned grants and loans before July.

Judging by past decisions, however, the German constitutional challenge is more likely to be a passing squall than a storm. The court has in the past questioned but finally approved EU developments, like the European Central Bank’s asset purchase programme. And the EU rescue plan won a large majority in the German Parliament. A compromise that reiterates the transfers won’t be permanent is in everyone’s best interest. (By Lisa Jucca)