Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Global CEOs show nervous optimism

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

MINORITY REPORT. Company bosses are feeling optimistic, up to a point. Three-quarters of chief executives surveyed by audit giant PwC said they expect global economic growth to improve in 2021, and over one-third of the 5,000 business leaders included in the poll said they were “very confident” that revenue growth will rebound in 2021.

Vaccines and a reopening of the economy explain the optimism. But there is also a significant minority of around a quarter of business leaders who reckon there will be no growth at all this year, or even a decline in output. Stock market analysts are more bullish: they expect the 1,585 companies included in the MSCI World Index to report 11% higher net income in 2021 compared even to 2019. That leaves plenty for disappointment if the more pessimistic view proves correct. (By Aimee Donnellan)