Breakingviews - Capital Calls: GoPuff tests tech theory of timing

The hands of a clock are seen in an illustration photo, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

KOZMIC REINCARNATION. In Silicon Valley, sometimes a bad idea is just a premature good one. GoPuff’s ascent puts that to the test. The company, which on Tuesday said it had raised over $1 billion in new funding, reincarnates an idea tried out by dot-com flameout Kozmo.com two decades ago: quick delivery for the lazy, impatient and possibly stoned. The company’s investors, including Japanese tech magpie SoftBank, have helped bring GoPuff’s valuation to $8.9 billion, double what it fetched in October.

GoPuff delivers snacks, alcohol, condoms and other items round the clock, usually within 30 minutes. The prices are basically the same as a convenience store, plus a $2 delivery fee. That’s an improvement over Kozmo’s half-baked – and ultimately doomed – combination of low prices and no fees. The rising valuation is a combination of actual growth, aided by the pandemic and cannabis boom, and rising demand among investors for risky companies.

GoPuff plans to expand and open up more micro warehouses close to customers. Uber Technologies’ purchase of booze-courier Drizly shows there’s a market for disrupting the convenience store model. At the very least, it shouldn’t be hard to do better than Kozmo. (By Robert Cyran)