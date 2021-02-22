Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Greek bad debt sale ends bank gloom

People make transactions at ATMs outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, February 20, 2015.

AUDACITY OF HOPE. Calling the bottom on Greek banks has been a triumph of optimism over experience. Still, there is reason to believe that 1.2 billion euro Alpha Bank, in which U.S. investor John Paulson has a 7% shareholding, is on the mend after it agreed a deal on Monday to offload 10.8 billion euros in bad debts, the second-largest such deal in Europe.

The fix, which sent shares up 5%, involves securitising dud credits, and selling the riskiest tranches to hedge fund Davidson Kempner. By roughly halving his overall non-performing loan ratio to 13%, Chief Executive Vassilios Psaltis predicts lower future credit losses will enhance Alpha’s measly return on tangible equity. Assume projected 2022 bad debt charges fall by 50%, in line with the overall reduction in NPLs, to 280 million euros. Alpha’s ROTE could more than double to 5%, according to a Breakingviews calculation using Refinitiv data. Yet its shares are priced at just 15% of tangible book value, implying a return of perhaps 2%, assuming a 10% cost of capital. Paulson may finally have reason to cheer. (By Christopher Thompson)