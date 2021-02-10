Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Heineken’s watery new targets

Cartons containing Heineken brand beers are seen at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BRINKMANSHIP. The pandemic has sharpened new Heineken Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink’s focus on cost. On Wednesday, he committed to finding 2 billion euros of cost savings. His shakeup will cut 8,000 jobs – around a tenth of the workforce. The hope is that it will boost the brewer’s operating margin to 17% by 2023 from 12.3% in 2020 when bar and restaurant closures hampered profitability.

The reopening of public drinking holes will deliver a bump. But analysts were already expecting an operating margin of 16.3% in 2022, according to Jefferies, making van den Brink’s goal look non-taxing. He’s also failed to explain how much reinvesting some savings will boost long-term top-line growth. Heineken is trading at almost 26 times 2021 earnings: a premium of almost 20% on Danish rival Carlsberg. The new guy’s honeymoon period could be brief. (By Dasha Afanasieva)