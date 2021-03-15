Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Japan Post pens Rakuten love letter

A man uses a mobile phone in front of a Rakuten Mobile branch in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

CHEQUE IS IN THE MAIL. Shares in Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten shot up over 20% on Monday, touching their highest level since 2015 after Friday’s news of a $2.2 billion stake sale to backers including Japan Post, China’s Tencent and Walmart. The new funds mean Rakuten can boost investment to help in its brawls with competitors from Amazon.com to incumbent telecommunications carriers. The transaction with Japan Post will dilute current shareholders by 8%. Nobody appears bothered.

Amazon is Japan’s most popular online shopping site, with Rakuten in second place. Japan Post brings more than cash to this fight. Its massive network, delivery capabilities, and its association with Japan Post Bank will allow Rakuten to sell mobile plans out of post offices – a plus for elderly customers - upgrade its logistics and integrate online payment services. Japan Post can also learn from Rakuten, which may be why its shares rallied too. Investors are excited for good reason. (By Pete Sweeney)