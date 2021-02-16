Breakingviews-Capital Calls: Japanese developer buyout sours

The logo of Hotel Unizo, operated by Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings, is seen at the entrance of the hotel in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Junko Fujita

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews)

CREDITOR CONCERNS. A rare take-private in Japan has soured fast. Hotelier and property developer Unizo, bought in April for $2 billion by employees backed by Texas-based Lone Star, is facing pressure from hedge fund creditor Asia Research and Capital Management over a loan to employee group Chitocea worth some 216 billion yen ($2 billion). Hong Kong-based ARCM says the advance, about the same value as the buyout, appears to have paid off Lone Star and wants reassurance on Chitocea’s ability to repay, or to see insolvency proceedings.

Unizo bonds are trading at between 74% and 21% of face value. Japan’s leading credit agency downgraded it in December to junk, flagging its falling cashflow following property sales and the Chitocea loan. Unizo’s takeover was viewed variously as an example of new Japanese tolerance for hostile deals with interest from Blackstone among others, as well as of ongoing governance issues as managers allegedly mishandled bids while demanding worker protections. Their employee concern could be for naught if the company cannot quickly placate its creditors. (By Jennifer Hughes)