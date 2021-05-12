Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Japan’s one-woman show flops

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

A woman walks out from a Nomura Securities branch in Tokyo June 25, 2012. Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe faces shareholders on Wednesday with no clear answers as to how to resolve a damaging insider trading probe that is hitting business at Japan's top brokerage and has raised doubts over his leadership. Picture taken June 25, 2012.

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

XX MARKS SPOT. Progress in diversity isn’t always linear. While the number of female executives is rising in Japan, investors aren’t yet reaping the rewards. Over five years, the return on invested capital for Topix 500 companies with all male directors was more than a percentage point higher than for those with at least one woman in the boardroom, according to an analysis by CLSA analyst Nicholas Smith.

Having more women helped. When at least a quarter of the board is female, returns leap. The study meshes with earlier research here suggesting many female voices are needed before benefits become apparent.

The numbers could betray a tendency towards tokenism, too. While Japan’s mid-level managers remain somewhat homogenous, companies are looking further afield for new directors. A racing car driver and an astronaut have provided the feminine touch at Nissan Motor and Fujitsu. Such creative headhunting may tick a box, but is no substitute for cultivating and recruiting the best boardroom candidates. (By Katrina Hamlin)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Uber’s vaccine vehicle

Roblox sees Covid recovery flip side

AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity

Carlyle’s political assets

Bain Capital feasts on food giants’ castoffs

Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough