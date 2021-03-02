Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Kering bets on luxury resale, again

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
OLD TOGS, NEW TRICKS. Gucci owner Kering is scaling up in second-hand luxury. The $83 billion French bling giant said late on Monday that it had acquired a 5% stake in Paris-based resale startup Vestiaire Collective, as part of a new 178 million euro ($215 million) funding round that values the company at over $1 billion. Publisher Condé Nast, Eurazeo and Tiger Global Management have also piled in.
Kering has been keen to play a role in the bling sector’s new-found embrace of the so-called resale market. In October it announced a pilot project with U.S.-listed resale company The RealReal. Embracing second-hand admittedly carries the risk of brand cannibalisation. Yet there is a rising number of environmentally conscious shoppers, especially among Generation Z and millennials. Second-hand fashion is expected to grow as fast as 20% per year through 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. As such, Kering is investing in the future. (By Karen Kwok)
