Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Kering’s Gucci glitch

OUT OF FASHION. French bling giant Kering has some creases to iron out at Gucci. The $79 billion company on Wednesday reported 2020 revenue of 13.1 billion euros, down 16% on the previous year. Worryingly for Chief Executive François-Henri Pinault, premium brand Gucci, which accounted for more than half of overall turnover in 2020, looks the most frayed. Its full-year sales dropped nearly 23% to 7.4 billion euros. Kering shares fell 7%.

Admittedly, much of the malaise stems from the lack of international travel, and thus consumers’ access to Gucci’s airport duty-free shops. On that front, there are some bright spots. From October to December, Asia-Pacific sales jumped 8% as Chinese domestic travel reopened. But that route leaves Gucci’s fortunes out of Pinault’s hands. To grasp the initiative, he may want to consider the acquisitive path of rivals Moncler and LVMH. With other brands under his roof, Gucci would attract less of the glare. (By Karen Kwok)