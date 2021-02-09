Breakingviews - Capital Calls: KKR’s wheeling and dealing

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BARBARIAN MEET WOLF. If there are fees to be made, KKR will get some. The private equity firm run by Henry Kravis said revenue in its capital markets business – effectively the desk that competes with investment banks – increased almost a fifth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and around 17% in the year. That’s in part because private equity activity was strong. But KKR also drummed up clients outside of its own firm.

Almost half of its transactions completed last year – 98 of 210 – were for third parties, according to the firm. The remaining deals may have amounted to KKR reaching into one pocket to put money in another, but still its capital markets desk has become a useful business. The group’s revenue of $480 million now contributes more than 10% to KKR’s overall sales.

After beefing up its permanent capital buying an insurance business, the firm’s shares have increased almost 40% in the past year, far outperforming peers. The barbarians are headed in the right direction. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)