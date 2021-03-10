Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Learning from Citi’s mistake

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

BOLTING THE STABLE DOOR. A New York judge ruled last month that Citigroup cannot recoup some $500 million from creditors of cosmetics group Revlon that the U.S. bank accidentally repaid. Now, banks are inserting terms in loan documents to protect them from similar errors, according to the Financial Times. The new language – included, among others, in a Citi-led loan for pet retailer Petco – requires lenders to return funds sent by mistake.

It’s only a stopgap remedy, though. The judge, Jesse Furman, decided against Citi in part because creditors had no reason to believe the payments were erroneous. That in turn was partly because Furman found – “much to the court’s surprise” – that banks have no standard protocol for giving notice of payments of this kind.

Had the correct figures been clearly communicated in advance, lenders would have known their windfalls were mistakes, and Citi would have got its money back. Replacing haphazard practice with uniform notice requirements might be a cleaner way to avoid a repeat. (By Richard Beales)