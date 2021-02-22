Breakingviews - Capital Calls: LVMH taps Jay-Z for booze revival

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, a founding partner of Reform Alliance, a newly formed organization to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, speaks during the Reform Alliance launch event in New York City, New York., U.S., January 23, 2019.

CAN’T KNOCK THE HUSTLE. Moet Hennessy, the drinks unit of luxury goods company LVMH, is buying 50% of champagne business Armand de Brignac from Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, for an undisclosed price. It’s a bold move: the pandemic has pressured champagne sales, with revenue in LVMH’s wines and spirits division falling 14% last year. And celebrity-backed brands aren’t always a sure thing: earlier this month Bernard Arnault’s group suspended Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label.

Now could be a good time to buy into premium booze. Tequila is already enjoying a boost, prompting influencer Kendall Jenner to announce a new line last week. And champagne sales are expected to grow 27% over the next two years, Euromonitor reckons. Even if the recovery disappoints, the bet should pay off eventually. The French group trades at 35 times 2021 earnings, a discount to Remy Cointreau’s 63 times multiple. By increasing the proportion of posh booze in its sales from last year’s 11%, LVMH may close some of the gap. (By Dasha Afanasieva)