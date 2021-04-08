Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Macron sacrifices elite énarques

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - UP THE DRAWBRIDGE. The last time Emmanuel Macron went after the École nationale d’administration (ENA) in 2019, Paris was grappling with weekend sieges from yellow-vested protesters. Castigating the finishing school for the managerial class was a symbolic gesture to distract attention from riots. So it’s easy to see the French president’s latest expected salvo against the institution as another populist sop. After all, Macron and top dogs at BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Rothschild & Co and Bpifrance are all recipients of its hallowed degrees.
Like much of Europe, France is in the grip of another wave of Covid-19 infections and lockdowns. Worse, it’s sucking wind on vaccinating citizens. Just 5% of the French population has been fully inoculated, versus 8% in the United Kingdom and 19% in the United States. Creating greater opportunity and a more equal society is laudable. But trashing ENA won’t automatically free up top spots in government, finance and business. Focusing on vaccinations, though, will save lives. (By Rob Cox)
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.