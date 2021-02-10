Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Maersk’s fair weather warning

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
-------------------------------------------------
CARGO PANTS. Moller-Maersk’s moment in the sun may be over. The $39 billion Danish shipping giant, whose shares are up nearly two-thirds since March, said last year’s spike in freight rates would extend into the first quarter of 2021, but not much beyond that. That’s a big reality check, given that Maersk was sailing full steam ahead in the fourth quarter, with EBITDA up a whopping 85% year-on-year at $2.7 billion. Shares fell 8% as investors twigged that expected 2021 EBITDA of $11 billion could be as low as $8.5 billion.
The main current boost was an 18% spike in ocean freight rates as locked-down Westerners ordered running machines and flat-pack furniture. Fewer shipping containers in the right place after lockdowns disrupted ports early last year also helped. After months cooped up at home, consumers have plenty of savings. But vaccines mean they may soon want to spend them going out instead. (By Ed Cropley)
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.