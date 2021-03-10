Breakingviews - Capital Calls: McKinsey’s election

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
TWO FACES OF ARROGANCE. McKinsey said Wednesday 650 partners had elected Bob Sternfels, a 26-year veteran, as its leader. Replacing insiders’ votes with outside oversight might bring better long-term results for the consultancy.
Sternfels replaces Kevin Sneader, whose steps to improve governance, such as an approval committee for controversial new clients, didn’t help him win him a second three-year term as the firm’s leader. Sternfels brings some consistency and most recently worked with advanced analytics. As data and information – once McKinsey’s edge – becomes more commoditized, the firm will have to hone those skills, and Sternfels can help.
But the bigger problem is how to clean up McKinsey’s act. Aggressive expansion coincided with ties to clients such as opioid manufacturers, the Saudi government, and the Gupta family of South Africa, all of which has brought unwanted attention to the firm. McKinsey’s growing size would make going public, and the accompanying outside scrutiny, useful to avoid further indignities. Someone bearing a fresh set of eyes might have been a better choice. (By Robert Cyran)
