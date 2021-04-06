Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Michael Eisner’s comeback

A variety of Topps Co. trading cards are displayed in Denver, Colorado March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - AMERICA’S PASTIME. It’s 2021, so a $1.3 billion deal involving baseball trading cards, non-fungible tokens, Bazooka bubble gum, a former Walt Disney chief executive and a blank-check acquisition vehicle seems perfectly reasonable. Michael Eisner, the former sovereign of the Magic Kingdom, has agreed to sell Topps to Mudrick Capital Acquisition. The transaction may round the bases.

Eisner’s company Tornante and private equity firm Madison Dearborn bought Topps in 2007 for $385 million and have been expanding it over the years. Topps recently launched NFT initiatives to snag a piece of the action in the secondary market where Honus Wagner rookie cards are exchanged.

The price bats in at 12.5 times estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA. That’s roughly in line for the median enterprise value for companies like Madison Square Garden Entertainment, and less than what confectioner Hershey fetches. Shares in Mudrick’s SPAC are trading up 14% on Tuesday morning, suggesting even the folks in the bleacher seats are happy. (By Jennifer Saba)