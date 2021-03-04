Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Michael’s recycled buyout

A signage at a Michaels arts and crafts store is seen in the Loma Portal area of San Diego, California January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews)

SCRAPS. Apollo won’t have to be too creative with Michaels. On Wednesday the craft retailer said it was selling itself to Apollo Global Management for $3.3 billion. That is some 15 years after the company was sold to private equity firms including Bain Capital and Blackstone for nearly twice as much. By many measures, Apollo has gotten a screaming deal.

The private equity group offered $22 a share, a hefty 47% premium to Friday’s price, before a deal was mooted by the New York Times. Sales of yarn, fabric markers, frames and the like have done well over the past year, according to earnings on Thursday. Even so, the all-cash offer for shares values the company at a price-to-2020 earnings ratio of more than 11 times.

That is the highest it has been in around three years, according to Refinitiv, but still much lower than what other specialty retailers like Home Depot sport. It is also far less than the triple-digit multiple the group paid in 2006. This is one project that may not need too much work. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)