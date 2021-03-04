Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Mining the Pacific Ocean

A tin container is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece, August 29, 2018.

BATTERY CHARGE. Blank-cheque companies can lay out their dreams more freely than in a traditional initial public offering. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition’s merger with DeepGreen Metals takes that to a new level. The Canadian target aims to extract metals for electric-vehicle batteries from the bottom of the Pacific. It’s fascinating and potentially game changing for the industry.

The special-purpose acquisition company reckons the deal enterprise value of around $2.4 billion is just 35% of the net present value of expected cash flows from a DeepGreen project called NORI-D. That suggests a fat cushion for likely delays and extra costs related to an effort that won’t see revenue until 2024 and lasts for at least 22 years thereafter.

Yet the chosen discount rate for NORI-D cash flows is 9%. That’s low for a risky project. At 15%, the deal enterprise value and the project NPV are on a par, Breakingviews calculates. That would mean zero cushion. SPAC investors evidently have more enthusiasm for EVs than the time value of money. They may regret that omission. (By Richard Beales)