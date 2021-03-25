Breakingviews - Capital Calls - News Corp upgrades its subscribers

The Fox News electronic ticker is seen outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

HIGH VALUE. News Corp is buying Investor’s Business Daily for $275 million. By way of context, that’s a bit more than the $250 million Jeff Bezos paid for the Washington Post in 2013. The fit makes sense for News Corp though.

IBD has 100,000 digital subscribers, meaning News Corp’s price works out to some $2,750 per customer. That is double the value of one of the 4 million subscribers to Dow Jones, assuming the News Corp unit is worth $5.6 billion per a recent Breakingviews calculation. It’s also more than Nikkei paid for each Financial Times reader when it splashed out $1.3 billion for the paper and some 720,000 subscribers in 2015.

IBD is, however, a fast-growing online brand. News Corp also says there is little audience overlap. Chairman Rupert Murdoch will be hoping the company can upcycle its own subscribers’ value accordingly. (By Jennifer Saba)