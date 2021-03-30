Breakingviews - Capital Calls - One SPAC's numerous overambitions

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - DISAPPOINTING ONESELF. Bill Ackman fancied himself a SPAC overachiever. Not only did the hedge fund manager raise a massive $4 billion for his special-purpose acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, last summer. He also set an ambitious target timeframe to find a deal: the end of the first quarter this year.
That isn’t going to happen, he told investors in his Pershing Square business on Monday. Shares of the related blank-check company were oddly trading at a huge premium to the vehicle’s cash balance earlier this year, although no deals had been floated. They’ve since come down closer to their listing price.
Finding an acquisition won’t be easy. Already this year the number of SPACs issued and the cash raised, almost $100 billion according to SPAC Research, have overtaken all of 2020. That means competition for deals. The size of Ackman’s SPAC further narrows his options. Reaching for several superlatives at once is a challenge, even for the most seasoned market maven. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.