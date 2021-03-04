Breakingviews - Capital Calls: OPEC’s abundance of caution

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FLOW MOTION. OPEC+ is betting on economic recovery later rather than sooner. The Saudi-led oil cartel and fellow traveller Russia agreed on Thursday to extend cuts to the global supply of oil to the tune of 7 million barrels per day, around 7% of what the world consumes normally. With demand due to outstrip supply by 400,000 barrels a day this month, according to OPEC+ forecasts, the largest fossil fuel producing countries could have prised open the taps.

That they chose not to points to nervousness about the economic prospects. After predictions before the OPEC+ meeting of an additional 500,000 barrels per day of output, the surprising restraint pushed crude prices up 5% to their highest price since January 2020, before the pandemic. Yet in OPEC’s eyes, that does not presage a return to normality. Crude prices may have risen 30% this year, but major economies are still under partial at lockdowns. Mutating virus strains and hesitant vaccine roll-outs could yet delay reopening. Better to wait another month than risk an overshoot. (By Ed Cropley)