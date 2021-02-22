Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Petrobras tussle

A worker checks the fuel volumes on a train wagon near a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BRAZILIAN WHACKS. What’s the value of the newly nominated boss of Brazil’s state oil group Petrobras? Minus $15 billion or more, at least according to the market capitalization. After muttering about high fuel prices, President Jair Bolsonaro late on Friday told Petroleo Brasileiro his government was nominating a retired army general with no oil and gas experience to run the company now worth just over $50 billion.

Joaquim Silva e Luna would replace Roberto Castello Branco, the market-friendly chief executive who has been resisting Bolsonaro’s nudges to cut prices. Stock analysts had been optimistic the increasingly unpopular president would not interfere, but that has changed. Since Thursday’s close, Petrobras stock is down around a quarter.

In the end it’s Bolsonaro’s call, as the government controls the voting stock. His problem is that Petrobras is a bellwether for the country as a whole, and on Monday stocks, bonds and the national currency slumped. The government sticking in its finger, as Bolsonaro put it, risks international investors giving Brazil the finger. (By Richard Beales)