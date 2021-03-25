Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Philips’ $4 billion toaster sale has ominous history

The logo of Dutch technology company Philips is seen at its headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

FRANS WITHOUT BENEFITS. Koninklijke Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten is getting a good price for his domestic appliances business. Hong Kong private equity group Hillhouse Capital is paying 3.7 billion euros including debt, or more than 14 times 2020 EBITDA, according to Breakingviews estimates. Rivals’ average multiple is 11 times. Van Houten receives a slug of cash to pay down debt and can now focus on medical technology. Hillhouse CEO Zhang Lei can try to squeeze out a return by injecting digital juice into the toaster-to-vacuums group. Imagine a coffee machine that knows when to turn itself on based on your daily routine.

The question is whether the deal passes muster with the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment, which in 2016 stopped the acquisition of Philips’ lighting business by a consortium including Chinese investors. There’s nothing strategically sensitive about blenders, even if Hillhouse puts chips inside them. Still, the history is ominous. (By Liam Proud)