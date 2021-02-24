Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Reckitt cleanup deserves premium

Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser, Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic, are seen in London, Britain February 12, 2008.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

STICKY HABITS. Reckitt Benckiser is hoping some Covid-19 habits will stick. After reporting a 12% increase in like-for-like sales last year to almost 14 billion pounds, the Dettol and Lysol maker now expects revenue growth of between 0% and 2% this year. Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan hopes he can hold onto much of the top-line gains from disinfectants and cleaning products while benefitting from increased social mixing through sales of cold medicine and condoms.

Narasimhan is also willing to tackle problem areas with his strategic review of the disappointing Chinese infant formula milk unit, which makes up 6% of revenue, and sale of Scholl foot care. Reckitt trades at 19 times 2021 earnings, a premium to Unilever’s 18 times. The latter’s products such as Surf laundry detergent were more acutely hit by Covid-19, and its sales grew just 1.9% last year. Reckitt’s coronavirus-proof portfolio and its willingness to clean house mean the premium should endure. (By Dasha Afanasieva)