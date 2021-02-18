Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Russian supermarket left behind

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
CATCH-UP. Russian supermarket Magnit is belatedly hoping for a digital future. The $7.3 billion retailer on Thursday said it plans to increase its EBITDA margin to 8% by 2025 from 7% in 2020, in part by launching e-commerce and new store formats. Improved profitability would help close a valuation gap with X5, Russia’s number one by revenue. While Magnit trades at almost 13 times expected earnings for 2021, its larger rival is valued at 17 times, according to Refinitiv data.
Newish Magnit Chief Executive Jan Dunning is playing catch-up, however. Recently listed online marketplace Ozon grew the value of sold products by 140% in the fourth quarter, while X5 has also been enjoying an online boost. Meanwhile, Dunning’s foray into discount stores faces a challenge from incumbent Fix Price, which has almost 4,000 stores in Russia already. The seasoned supermarket executive faces a steep learning curve. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
