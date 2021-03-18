Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Samsung good news gets drowned out

The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

WHITE NOISE. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics is doing just fine. The head of the world’s top smartphone brand yesterday raised eyebrows when he flagged a serious imbalance in the semiconductor industry. The warning comes amid factory outages and wild demand swings that have resulted in a huge shortfall of microprocessors, particularly for auto manufacturers. The fear is that the supply scarcity will ensnarl handset makers like $489 billion Samsung next.

A closer look suggests the opposite. Sales of Samsung’s flagship model, the recently launched Galaxy S21, seem promising. First-half operating profit at the mobile division is forecast to surge 46% from a year earlier to $6 billion, estimate Citi analysts.

Moreover, demand for memory chips - Samsung’s main profit driver - remains resilient. Prices for so-called DRAM semiconductors used in data centres, for example, are expected to rise by nearly a fifth quarter-on-quarter, according to research firm TrendForce. Cutting through all the noise, Samsung looks poised for a bumper year. (By Robyn Mak)